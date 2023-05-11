NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A Vienna man was sentenced after pleading guilty to an aggravated menacing charge.

Joshua Ocheltree was accused of threatening two women in a gas station parking lot in Niles last month.

According to court records, he pleaded guilty to one aggravated menacing charge on April 27, and the second charge against him was dismissed.

Ocheltree was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, after receiving credit for the eight days that were already served. As part of his sentence, he has to undergo an anger management assessment, forfeit his gun and have no contact with the victim in the case for a year.

He was also ordered to pay a fine and court costs.

Ocheltree was charged after two women reported that he almost backed into their car while they were pulling into the parking lot of Country Fair in Niles. They said he then got out of the truck, threatening to beat them up and shoot them, and told one of the women to “call her husband and that he would shoot him, too,” according to police.

Ocheltree was arrested after the incident during a traffic stop in Vienna, and officers collected a 9mm handgun with a gold slide, ammunition and holsters as evidence.

Jail records show Ocheltree was arrested on similar charges in 2019.