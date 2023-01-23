YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man convicted of causing the overdose death of a person was sentenced in the Northern Ohio District Court Monday.

Kenneth P. Mazurkiewicz pleaded guilty to one count of the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

He was sentenced to serve 75 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He must also pay a $100 fine, and it’s recommended that he participate in a drug treatment program.

Mazurkiewicz was indicted in September 2020 on charges in two separate cases. The indictment did not name the person who overdosed but said the person’s name is known to the grand jury.

The indictment said Mazurkiewicz, along with 23-year-old Tyrone Scott, were selling drugs between Dec. 6 and Jan. 17 and caused the death of one person. Scott was also indicted for the death.

In the other case, Mazurkiewicz was charged with being the leader of a four-person ring distributing cocaine in the Warren area from September to November of 2019.