Man sentenced for stabbing a man at gas station in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who spent 18 months in prison for knocking a man out at a Market Street gas station for money is going back to prison for an additional 18 months for stabbing a man at the same gas station.

Tracey Shuler, 48, was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum after he pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault for an attack on a man in April.

Shuler was arrested after police were called to a home on East Philadelphia Avenue, where a man told them he argued with Shuler while he was filling his tires with air before Shuler stabbed him.

Police found Shuler at a nearby home, and there was a knife with him when he was found, reports said.

Shuler declined to speak before he was sentenced.

Shuler served another 18-month sentence for an August 2017 fight at the same gas station where he knocked out James Underwood, 63.

Police said Underwood and Shuler were fighting when someone who was watching egged Shuler on and told him he would pay him if he knocked Underwood out. The fight was shown on Facebook.

Shuler knocked Underwood out, and Underwood was severely injured. He ended up on a ventilator in a nursing home and died in August of 2018.

