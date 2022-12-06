YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a woman in the face last year on the West Side was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison.

Danny Duley, 46, received the sentence from Judge Anthony Donofrio in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Duley pleaded guilty Oct. 7 before Judge Donofrio to felonious assault with a firearm specification and domestic violence.

Charges of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm were dropped in exchange for his plea.

Duley was accused of shooting his girlfriend in the face Nov. 2, 2021, at her home in the 1800 block of South Schenley Avenue.

A witness testified at a preliminary hearing last year in municipal court in the case that Duley shot the woman in front of her son. The couple had broken up, and the witness said the shooting happened following an argument.

Duley had left the scene before police arrived but later returned while they were there. Police found a 9mm handgun in his car and collected a 9mm shell casing from the crime scene.