Man sentenced for shooting car on east side in case of mistaken identity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Ravenwood Avenue man who was arrested while free on bond for charges he shot up a car was sentenced to up to six years in prison Tuesday.

Braylon Hornbuckle, 19, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm and in a separate case possession of cocaine.

The attorneys in the case recommended a sentence of five to six years.

Hornbuckle was arrested June 1 for an April 1 shooting where he was accused of shooting up a car on Lansdowne Boulevard on Youngstown’s east side. No one was injured in the shooting.

Police said the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

After his arraignment in municipal court, Hornbuckle posted $45,000 bond and was one of two men arrested three weeks later following a chase on the south side where police said drugs were found.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said the woman who owns the car approved of the plea agreement.

Rich said a sentence like the one recommended is a long one for someone who is so young. He said he hopes it teaches Hornbuckle to stay away from guns.

“Being that young, six years is a significant amount of time,” Rich said. “I don’t think these people firing guns understand the finality of firing a weapon.”

Hornbuckle declined to address the court when given a chance.

Judge Krichbaum said Hornbuckle is lucky the victim in the case approved the sentence because if she didn’t he would be spending a lot more time in prison.

The judge called his actions “heinous” and “outrageous,” saying he is lucky no one was injured.

“Not everybody hits the target,” Judge Krichbaum said. “In this case, thank God. But everyone is at risk.”