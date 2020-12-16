Man sentenced for shooting at state troopers in Youngstown

Out on $200,000 bond, he didn’t show up for his initial sentencing hearing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Marquise Hornbuckle was to be sentenced earlier this month in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting at two undercover Ohio state troopers. But out on $200,000 bond, he didn’t show up for his Dec. 7 sentencing hearing.

It took a bond company shelling out $21,000 to find him after he revoked his bond.

On Wednesday, that recommended sentence turned into 29 years to 34-and-a-half years, in large part because he violated his bond after he pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

“You need to be made an example of,” Krichbaum told the 25-year-old Hornbuckle, who appeared via video hookup from the county jail. “You don’t run. You don’t thumb your nose at the court. You don’t shoot police officers. You don’t shoot a car just because it doesn’t belong in the neighborhood.”

Hornbuckle pleaded guilty in October to two counts of felonious assault with a firearm specification after he was indicted in June for shooting at two undercover state troopers near Summer Street and W. Warren Avenue on November 8, 2019.

The troopers were not hurt. They were in court Wednesday, but did not say anything.

A representative from Ace Bonding Co., which had to pay $21,000 to catch Hornbuckle, was also there Wednesday. Included in the expenses was a fee for two bail agents to search for Hornbuckle.

After he entered his pleas, prosecutors asked to revoke Hornbuckle’s bond because he was in Pennsylvania, which is in violation of his bond for being across state lines without permission. The second violation was when he failed to show up to his sentencing.

Defense attorney Tony Meranto asked the judge not to stray too far from the recommended 10-year sentence. He said the plea was negotiated with the state troopers, who approved the sentence. He said his client was in Pennsylvania to clear up a court case.

Meranto said his client would give an explanation for missing the sentencing, but Hornbuckle declined to speak when he was given an opportunity.

Krichbaum said he did not like the initial sentencing recommendation, but he agreed because the attorneys and troopers knew facts of the case he did not know before sentencing.

Krichbaum said someone who posts bond and violates the bond disrespects the court and makes it harder for other people to get bonds because judges are wary of them violating.

“This guy made it much more difficult for me to trust someone out on bond,” Judge Krichbaum said.

A co-defendant will be sentenced at a later date.