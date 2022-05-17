YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who admitted in federal court he sold drugs out of three houses and a garage in Youngstown was sentenced Tuesday to over five years in prison.

Marquis Reynolds, 42, was sentenced to 63 months by U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster after pleading guilty in October to distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, maintaining a drug premises and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Reynolds was taken into custody July 10, 2020, the day after a criminal complaint was filed against him in federal court.

An affidavit in the case said a search warrant served Feb. 20, 2019, at a home in the 1600 block of Forest View Drive by the Youngstown Police Department’s vice squad turned up digital scales and ammunition. Reynolds had $1,000 cash on him and an additional $4,000 was found in a car that belonged to him.

Shortly after, in April of 2019, a source told federal authorities Reynolds was selling drugs out of a home on Cleveland Street, the affidavit said. The source made two undercover buys of cocaine from Reynolds at the home on Forest View Drive as well as a garage in the 1200 block of McGuffey Road that was owned by Reynolds but registered to someone else, the affidavit said.

The source continued to make undercover drug buys for investigators throughout the summer of 2019 at the garage and the home on Forest View Drive as well as a home in the 2800 block of Dearborn Street on the North Side, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said federal investigators served a search warrant Aug. 5, 2019, at the Cleveland Street home and found multiple bags of crack cocaine, marijuana stored in mason jars, a scale and $13,000 cash. The affidavit said Reynolds admitted to investigators he sold crack cocaine to a “handful of people” and that investigators would find guns at the home on Dearborn Street.

At the Dearborn Street home, investigators found another $8,000 cash and two 9mm handguns, the affidavit said.

Reynolds was still selling cocaine from the Forest View Drive home in June of 2020, according to the indictment, and a witness told investigators they saw Reynolds cooking crack cocaine that same month.

Reynolds was taken into custody July 10, 2020, the day after a criminal complaint was filed against him in federal court.

Reynolds is also not allowed to have a gun because of a 2010 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and trafficking in cocaine. He served a five-year prison sentence in that case, according to court records.