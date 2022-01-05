(WKBN) – A man from South Carolina could spend the next half-dozen years in an Ohio prison after he was sentenced Wednesday morning.

Ronald Adams pleaded guilty a week ago to charges that he ran an auto theft ring in this area.

Prosecutors say he and others stole cars, bikes, motorcycles and ATVs from homes, as well as stealing several from a local motorcycle dealership in Green Township. A dump truck was reportedly stolen as well.

The thefts occurred between late 2019 and last April.

Mahoning County Judge Maureen Sweeney sentenced Adams to serve a term of six to nine years behind bars.