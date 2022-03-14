YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty in November for his role in selling drugs in the city was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison.

Cedric Sanders, 42, was sentenced in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio by Judge Donald C. Nugent after he pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to charges of conspiracy with intent to possess and distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine and distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

He was indicted in June along with eight other people. They were accused of selling drugs from July through December 2019.

At the time some of the drug activity was going on, Sanders was free on $40,000 bail after he was indicted in January of 2018 on involuntary manslaughter and other charges for selling the drugs that caused the Nov. 29, 2017, overdose death of an Austintown man.

Sanders was indicted in the case in January of 2018 and posted bail in March of 2018. He was sentenced Sept. 29, 2019, in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to two years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in heroin. He was given credit for over 200 days he served in the county jail while awaiting trial. He filed a motion for early release in April 2020 but that motion was denied.

In the federal case, the indictment said Sanders sold drugs to confidential informants at least three times in February, March and April of 2019 and he was also caught on federal wiretaps discussing drug transactions in July and August of 2019.