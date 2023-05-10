YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to hitting another man in the head with a baseball bat was sentenced Wednesday.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence of a year in prison to Patrick Giles, 37, of Girard.

Jiles pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault, which was amended from the original charge of felonious assault.

The sentence was recommended by the attorneys in the case and the judge agreed with their recommendation.

Giles was charged Dec. 6 by Youngstown police after a man told them Jiles hit him in the head with a baseball bat while they were arguing in a yard Thanksgiving evening in the 200 block of Curry Place.

Police said the argument was over a woman.

Jiles apologized before he was sentenced.

“I’m disappointed in myself for getting myself in the situation I was in,” Giles said. “It’s just an unfortunate mistake on my behalf. If I could take it back I would.”

Judge Krichbaum said he agreed with the sentencing recommendation because Jiles pleaded guilty and because the argument was a mutual combat type of situation.

The maximum sentence for the charge is 18 months. Judge Krichbaum said he did not think the maximum was necessary because Jiles accepted responsibility for his actions.

But he did say a prison sentence is necessary because of Jiles’ criminal record, which includes a two-year prison sentence he received in 2016 for violating probation in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on a weapons charge.

He is also awaiting sentencing in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for a drug charge in which he entered a guilty plea March 28.