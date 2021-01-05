Man sentenced for his role in shots fired at state troopers in Youngstown

Prosecutors said Brandon Clinkscale drove the man who fired the shots out of town to hide from authorities

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Brandon Clinkscale was all dressed up Tuesday, and he had a place to go — prison.

Clinkscale, 29, received a three-year prison sentence from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum after he pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing justice, a third-degree felony, in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

He was charged with helping another man, Marquise Hornbuckle, 25, flee to Cleveland after two undercover state troopers were shot at Nov. 8, 2019, at Summer Street and West Warren Avenue.

The troopers were not injured, and Hornbuckle was the person who fired the shots, prosecutors said. Afterward, Clinkscale drove Hornbuckle to Cleveland to avoid prosecution.

Clinkscale, who was free on bail until his sentencing, wore a tuxedo and black tie to his sentencing hearing, never commenting on why he was so dressed up.

Clinkscale apologized and said he hopes to use the time he will spend in prison to learn how to make better choices.

The plea agreement says that prosecutors will not oppose a request for early release after Clinkscale serves two years of his sentence. The three-year sentence is the maximum someone can get for a third-degree felony.

Hornbuckle was expected to be sentenced to 10 years, but he skipped his sentencing hearing. After he was caught, he was sentenced to 29 to 34 and a half years in prison because he failed to show for his sentencing date.