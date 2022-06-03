YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Connecticut man who pleaded guilty to grappling with a U.S. Marshal in October, causing them both to fall off a Niles hotel balcony, was sentenced Friday to just over three years in federal prison.

Montrell Holmes, 25, received the sentence from U.S. Judge Pamela A. Barker in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio after he pleaded guilty Jan. 11 to a charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer.

The charges stem from an Oct. 25 incident when members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force tracked Holmes to a Niles hotel.

Holmes had an outstanding warrant out of Boardman, where investigators there say he was one of several people involved in the theft of multiple vehicles, taking off from police and intentionally hitting a police cruiser.

Marshals surrounded the hotel and learned that Holmes was on a balcony. Marshals had to kick the door in, and when they got inside, Holmes tried to run away. A marshal fired his stun weapon at Holmes, but the darts missed him, the affidavit in his criminal complaint said.

Marshals tried to physically stop Holmes from jumping off the balcony, but he ignored several commands until a railing gave way, and Holmes and a marshal fell to the ground, the affidavit said.

Both Holmes and the marshal were treated for injuries.