YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man charged in a 2022 shooting death pleaded guilty Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Robert Weaver, 38, also pleaded guilty before Judge Maureen Sweeney to vehicular assault for a crash in a 2020 chase that injured two people.

Weaver was sentenced to 14 to 19 and a half years in prison under a sentencing agreement between the attorneys upheld by Judge Sweeney.

Weaver pleaded guilty to the Feb. 21, 2022, shooting death of Lamar Reed, 22, who was found shot to death about 9:15 p.m. on Donald Avenue on the West Side.

Reed’s mother told the judge after her son died, family members found a notebook filled with Reed’s business ideas as well as some of his unreleased rap music.

“Lamar still had a lot of life to live,” she said.

Reed’s sister was too broken to make a statement, so her mother read the statement for her.

The sister said her brother will not get to see her graduate from nursing school next month and that her brother was her inspiration for each day.

Weaver apologized for Reed’s death, saying “I never would’ve did that if I didn’t have to.”

“This was never my intention,” he said. “I’ve lost little brothers, too.”

Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal, the lead investigator in the case, said investigators were never able to establish a motive.

The vehicular assault charge was the result of a 2020 chase in Coitsville where Weaver and two others were injured after a crash.

Weaver was on bond in that case at the time when Reed was killed.