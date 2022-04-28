WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren Municipal Court judge sentenced a man to charges in a fatal crash in the city late last year.

Christopher Reynolds, 57, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of vehicular homicide and manslaughter.

According to court records, he was sentenced in Judge Thomas Gysegem’s court Wednesday to serve 10 days in jail as well as probation. His license will also be suspended for two years with certain driving privileges.

Reynolds was identified as the man who hit a bicycle rider on December 26 at the intersection of W. Market Street and Southern Boulevard.

The victim, 72-year-old Ronald Toth, was flown to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died.