GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man convicted in a fatal stabbing in Girard was sentenced to six to nine years in prison.

Cole Conti, 21, appeared in Trumbull County Judge Ronald Rice’s courtroom for sentencing Thursday. In November, he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter in the case.

Investigators say Conti stabbed 31-year-old William Lowry last July, killing him.

According to a Girard police report, officers were called around 12:25 a.m. to the 500 block of Trumbull Ave., where they were told a man had been stabbed during a fight.

The report states that officers spoke with three men who reported that Lowry was stabbed after he hit one of the men in the face. Police said Conti admitted to stabbing Lowry five times and said Lowry had left with his girlfriend, who picked him up.

Minutes later, officers were then called to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where Lowry arrived and was later pronounced dead.