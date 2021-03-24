Man sentenced for driving into Howland home while intoxicated, killing man inside

The trooper told Fish he killed someone in that crash and Fish responded by shrugging his shoulders and saying “oh well,” the complaint stated

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Champion man charged with driving into a Howland home while intoxicated and killing a man inside was sentenced in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

In January, Damien Fish pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

On Wednesday, Fish was sentenced to six to nine years in Lorain Correctional Institute. His license was suspended for life, and he has to pay a $375 fine.

Investigators say Fish was driving under the influence when he crashed into the house on Deforest Road in September.

The crash killed 45-year-old Matthew Burke, who was watching a movie inside. Burke’s dog also died.

Burke’s fiancée, Misty Young was on video chat with him during the movie and witnessed the whole thing.

Fish was taken to the hospital after the crash, where an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper met him later to talk with him.

The trooper told Fish he killed someone in that crash and Fish responded by shrugging his shoulders and saying “oh well,” the criminal complaint states.