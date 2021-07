JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Portage County could spend the next dozen years behind bars after pleading guilty this week in court.

Nicholas Roman was charged with felonious assault after he dragged a Jackson Township police officer to get away from a traffic stop.

It happened last October along Mahoning Avenue near Lipkey Road.

After entering his plea, Judge Maureen Sweeney sentenced Roman to a term of 8 to 12 years in prison.