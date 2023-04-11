LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man picked up during a sex sting in Columbiana County last year received his sentence on Tuesday.

Andrew Cowan, 61, of Garrettsville, pleaded no contest to and was found guilty of engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools. He was ordered to serve two months on probation, pay fines and perform 20 hours of community service, as well as take a 12-hour education course, according to court records.

Cowan was one of three men who were arrested by agents of the Human Trafficking Task Force. The men were all accused of arraigning to meet who they thought was a prostitute but found police waiting for them when they arrived.