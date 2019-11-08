Man sentenced for attacking Youngstown cop

Dasean Miller will serve 15 months in prison for the May attack on South Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to charges he attacked a Youngstown police officer and had a gun in his car was sentenced Friday.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Maureen Sweeney handed down a 15-month sentence to Dasean Miller, 25.

Miller had previously pleaded guilty to charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, assault and possession of heroin.

Prosecutors were recommending an 18-month sentence while defense attorney Brian Tareshawty was asking for probation or a county jail sentence.

Miller was charged after police tried to pull over a car he was driving about 4:55 p.m. May 18 on South Avenue for not having a front license plate. Police lost the car but later found it in a South Avenue parking lot, reports said.

Officers Casey Kelly and Fred Herdman checked the car and asked Miller to step out because they smelled marijuana. Miller got out of the car and tried to run but was taken to the ground by Herdman.

Miller continued to resist and it took other officers working a special detail to help Herdman get Miller cuffed and into a cruiser, reports said.

Reports said Miller had something in his mouth, and when prompted, he spit a bag of white powder onto the floor of the cruiser. When Herdman reached for the bag, Miller used his knees to pin Herdman’s head against a partition, reports said.

It took another officer to free Herdman, reports said. The white powder in the bag contained heroin, and when police searched the car, they found a loaded .45-caliber handgun in the center console, reports said.

Tareshawty said his client had served a previous prison sentence for fleeing and eluding and had completed two years of probation with no problems. He said his client never used or possessed the gun during the incident and that he did not punch, kick or scratch Herdman.

Miller apologized and also lamented the fact he has been trying to get a job but he can not because of his record. He promised to change.

Herdman was in court but he declined to speak.