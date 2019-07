Investigators said people were drinking and firing guns in the backyard when a man was shot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man will spend 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to negligent homicide in Youngstown.

Emilio Estrada Benitez was charged with the shooting death of 33-year-old Jose Jaurejui during a New Year’s Eve party in 2017.

Investigators said several people were drinking and firing guns in the backyard when Jaurejui was shot.

They said Benitez accidentally shot Jaurejui twice, killing him.