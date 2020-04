Prosecutors said in July, Brandon Welz stole $1,000 each from two businesses

(WKBN) – Brandon Welz received a 15 month sentence after pleading guilty to theft, plus breaking and entering.

Prosecutors said in July, Welz broke into the Yankee Kitchen in Vienna and a building at Yankee Run Golf Course in Brookfield.

They said he stole $1,000 from each business.

Welz has to pay back both businesses.