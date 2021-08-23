Man sentenced after being convicted of murdering his wife at Coitsville hotel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Hubbard man convicted earlier this month of stabbing his wife to death at a Coitsville hotel was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in prison.

Francis Rydarowicz, 50, received the sentence from Judge Anthony Donofrio on a charge of murder for the June 22, 2019 stabbing death of his estranged wife Katherine Rydarowicz, 42, at the King’s Hotel on U.S. 422.

Rydarowicz was convicted Aug. 6 following a week-long trial before Judge Donofrio. The sentence is the only one that can be given under state law.

During the trial, Rydarowicz claimed he acted in self defense, but prosecutors said he had a history of domestic abuse against his estranged wife.

Rydarowicz is planning on appealing his sentence.

Katherine Rydarowicz’s mother, Janine Jones, spoke to the court and said that the actions of Francis Rydarowicz have hurt her family in a way no one will ever know.

Rydarowicz did apologize.

This is an ongoing story.