EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Palestine man currently in prison for sex crimes has been secretly indicted for alleged sex crimes against a child that were dated back to the late nineties.

James Browne, a Tier One sex offender, is facing charges of rape and gross sexual imposition regarding alleged sexual contact with a minor between 1996-1998.

He is facing two counts of sexual contact with a child victim for children under the age of 13. Court documents state Browne faces charges of rape and gross sexual imposition.

There was an arraignment Jan. 5 and he will go to pre-trial Jan. 19.