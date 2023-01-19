GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing charges after a man reported that she swung a fire extinguisher at him and then chased him with a knife in Girard.

The man called police to apartments in the 900 block of Patricia Dr. on Wednesday morning. He told police that 27-year-old Lisa Taylor tried to attack him following an argument in the laundry area of the apartment complex.

The victim told police that Taylor blamed him for her family member’s recent arrest and that their argument over that quickly turned physical after she took a fire extinguisher off of the wall and began swinging it at him.

According to a police report, the man was able to grab the extinguisher off of Taylor and push her away from him, but he reported that she went upstairs to her apartment and came back with a knife. The man said he ran out of a back door into the parking lot after Taylor lunged at him with the knife in an attempt to stab him with it. He said Taylor then slashed his vehicle’s tire with the knife, at which time he called police and she ran back into her apartment.

The man said while he was waiting for police to arrive, Taylor threw a ceramic candle holder out of her window, which hit his truck’s window. Police observed the candle holder in pieces on the truck’s windshield, according to the report.

Police said Taylor refused to answer the door when officers arrived, so they kicked down the door and found her in bed. They took her into custody and reported that she was irate that she had been arrested, kicking the door of her holding cell and urinating on the floor of the cell where she was being held.

Taylor faces charges of felonious assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. She was arraigned Thursday morning when bond was set at $15,000 with the condition that she have no contact with the alleged victim.

Taylor is due in court again on Jan. 25.