WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man said he was attacked after he sold a TV to a woman.

According to a police report, the 24-year-old victim said he arranged to sell a TV to a woman on social media and that they met Wednesday at the Warren Police Department to make the exchange.

After the sale, the woman contacted the seller and said the TV did not work and she wanted her money. The seller said the TV worked fine when he sold it.

Later that day, the seller said a group of about eight or nine people and the woman who bought the TV showed up at a house in the 100 block of Charles Ave. SE threatening to break down the door. The seller said the group was wearing bandanas and said that they had guns.

The group busted through the door and one of them kicked the seller and hit him in the head before taking his phone and car keys and the homeowner’s phone.

The seller said the group took off in his car. That vehicle was later found on fire in the 1300 block of Oak St. SW later that same day.

The seller said that he believes that the group found out where he lives and returned the car to his home and set it on fire.