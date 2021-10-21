Man says he was shot at during feud with another man in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man told police Wednesday evening he was shot at by a person he had been feuding with after he drove by the person’s house with his three children to “heckle” him.

Officers were called about 8:15 p.m. to a 1520 Market St. store, where a man there told him he drove by the nearby Williamson Avenue home of a man he used to work with whom he was now arguing.

The man told police he saw the man he was arguing with on his porch with his shotgun but still turned around, drove by the house again with children ages 6, 8 and 10 in the car, and the man on the porch fired one time from the shotgun. No one was hit.

The man told police he drove by the house again to “heckle” the suspect, but he didn’t think the suspect would fire at him, reports said.

Reports said police did not have any other calls for gunfire in the area.