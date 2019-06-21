Man says he was robbed while selling iPhone in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man reported that he was robbed in Youngstown after an arranged sale of an iPhone.

The victim said he posted the iPhone X for sale on Facebook and was contacted by a suspect, who agreed to meet him to purchase the phone.

The victim said he met the suspect in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Dogwood Drive around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.

He allowed the man to get into his car to inspect the phone, according to the report. That’s when the victim reported that the suspect leaned out of the car “to spit,” at which time he pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.

He said the suspect told him, “I’m just going to take this,” and he ran away with the phone.

Police have an identity of a suspect and are investigating, according to the report.