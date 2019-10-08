Man says he was robbed while buying drugs on Youngstown’s West Side

The victim reported that his assailants stole his mom's car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man told police late Monday that a group beat him up and stole his car while he was trying to buy drugs.

Police were called about 11 p.m. to Eddie Street and North Hazelwood Avenue, where the victim said he went to a vacant house when three men dragged him out of the car and down the driveway and beat him.

The men then drove away in the car, which the victim said belonged to his mother.

The victim was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be treated for his injuries.