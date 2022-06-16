WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man reported that he was robbed of his pocket knife near a Warren business.

The victim called police just after 2 p.m. Wednesday to report that he was outside of a business at the corner of Southern Boulevard and W. Market Street when he was attacked.

He told police that the robber punched him in the face and took his pocket knife, according to a police report.

The victim went to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for his injuries.

Police said video from the area showed the victim swinging his hands while talking with the suspect, who was wearing a mask at the time.