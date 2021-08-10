Man says he was knocked out inside Warren store after making racial, disparaging remarks to himself

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police he was punched and knocked out inside a store in Warren after he made racial, disparaging remarks to himself while standing in line.

According to a police report, the man said he was in line at a store in the 800 block of Market Street SW at about 7:30 a.m. Monday when he was talking to himself and said that he did not like Black people.

The man said that another customer in line behind him punched him in the side of the head, causing him to lose consciousness.

The man said when he woke up, the man who punched him was gone.

The man said he couldn’t give a description of the man who punched him but said he believes the attack may have been captured on surveillance video.

Police said the victim had swelling to the right side of his face.

No calls were made from the store at the time of the attack, police noted in their report.