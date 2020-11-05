Man says he was hit by gunfire leaving Austintown skate park

Officers were called about 2:13 a.m. Sunday to St. Elizabeth Hospital where they talked to a gunshot victim

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police are investigating a shooting but are dealing with some conflicting information.

Officers were called about 2:13 a.m. Sunday to St. Elizabeth Hospital where they talked to a gunshot victim who said he was shot while driving away from the Wedgwood Plaza Skate Park.

According to a police report, the man said he was leaving a party at the skate park when he heard gunshots and a bullet came through the passenger side window and hit him in the head.

The victim said he parked his car along Market Street in Youngstown, near his mother’s house, and was able to flag someone down to take him to the hospital.

Police were not able to locate the victim’s vehicle and did not find any broken glass or shell casings in the area where he said he was shot.

Police said the victim did not want to add any further details to his report.

