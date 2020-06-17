Man says he was beaten, robbed walking down street in Warren

A man told police he was beat up and robbed Tuesday walking from a house in Warren

According to a police report, the 22-year-old man said he was hanging out with friends at a house in the 500 block of Fairfield St. NE when he left to get cigarettes at a nearby Circle K.

The man said he was walking back to the house when his friends approached him and told him to empty his pockets.

When he refused, the man said his friends started punching him in the face, hitting him at least 10 times, the report stated.

The group took the man’s phone, cigarettes and $130 in cash.

The victim said his phone is an Android LG with a “F*** the police” sticker on the back.

Police said the man suffered a cut above his right eye and there was dried blood on his t-shirt, presumably from the struggle.

Emergency medical workers arrived on the scene to treat the victim, but he said he didn’t need them, the report stated.

A police report was taken.