Man says he was beaten, robbed in Bazetta Twp.

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police that was beaten and robbed inside a duplex in Bazetta Township.

According to a police report, the incident happened about 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 10.

A 40-year-old man told police that he was at his girlfriend’s apartment on Hoagland Blackstub Road when two men there attacked him, kicked and stomped on him, and choked him. The victim said he lost consciousness a couple of times.

The men took his wallet containing $1,500 and two debit cards, according to the report.

The victim said the altercation started after his girlfriend accused him of “flirting” with another woman who was at the apartment.

The victim was treated at St. Joseph Hospital for a broken nose, according to the police report. Police noted that he also had a swollen eye and other cuts and bruises.

Arrest warrants were issued for two suspects in the case, Eric Copeland and Robert Blockinger. Copeland was arrested Monday and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on felonious assault charges.

There is no record of Blockinger in the jail at this time.

