YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man and his companion ran into a downtown building Wednesday and hid under a desk because they said someone with a gun was chasing them.

Reports said police were called about 10:25 a.m. to a 242 W. Federal St. building that houses several government offices, where they found the two men.

One of the men said he was driving a car on Overland Avenue when another car pulled up next to his and a man inside pointed a gun at the driver, saying he was upset about his mother overdosing Saturday.

The driver, who is the boyfriend of the woman who overdosed, said he drove away and continued driving until they got to the building. They then ran past a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office deputy working security to a third floor office, where they hid under a desk.

The driver said the gunman blamed him for his mother’s overdose.

Reports said the woman overdosed about 9:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 200 block of Hollywood Avenue. The woman’s condition was not listed in reports.