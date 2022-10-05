LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who says he was hit by another vehicle in Liberty followed the driver, and a woman was ultimately arrested.

The man said he was sitting in the exit lane of Klines Drive about 9:50 p.m. Saturday when another vehicle attempting to turn in, missed the entrance lane and came into his lane, hitting the front driver’s side of his car but didn’t stop.

The man said he called police and followed the woman through several streets, saying she was “all over the road” and almost hit another car.

The man turned on his blinkers so police could find him and the other vehicle. A traffic stop was made on Tibbetts Wick Road.

The female driver of the car, later identified as 42-year-old Justina Hafely, seemed to not be aware that there was damage to her car, according to the police report.

Officers said Hafely’s eyes were glossy and that she failed a field sobriety test. She was cited for OVI and other traffic violations and taken to her home on Klines Drive.

Hafely’s attorney pleaded not guilty on her behalf at her arraignment Monday in Girard Municipal Court. A pretrial is set for Nov. 10.

Police noted damage to the front driver’s side of Hafely’s GMC Acadia and photos were taken of the damage to the man’s vehicle.