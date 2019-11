Two handguns were taken in an early morning burglary Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said two handguns were taken early Saturday morning from a South Side home.

Officers were called about 8:25 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 3400 block of Lenox Avenue, where the homeowner told them he left at 6 a.m.

When he returned at 8 a.m., he found a window open and the guns gone.

One of the guns was a .25-caliber semiautomatic pistol while the other was a .22-caliber revolver, reports said.