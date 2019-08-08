Man says another driver pulled gun during road-rage incident in Girard

The man told police that the other driver said, 'You want some of this 17?' while pulling a gun on him

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police that he was threatened by another driver with a gun in Girard.

The 27-year-old man told police that he was driving home from work Wednesday morning when he spotted a black GMC Denali driving “aggressively” behind him. He said the driver kept speeding up and acting like he was going to hit the back end of his vehicle, according to a police report.

The man reported that the driver followed him from US-422 and Robbins Avenue onto Tibbetts Wick Road and Shannon Road. He said the driver passed him near Girard High School and stopped on Stull Avenue.

The man said he drove beside the parked vehicle and asked the driver if he was OK due to his erratic driving.

He said the driver then began yelling obscenities and got out of the vehicle, threatening to “whoop his a**” and throwing punches through the passenger side window. He said the driver then said, “You want some of this 17?” as he reached into the center console and pulled out what appeared to be a Glock pistol.

The victim said the driver pointed the pistol at him, so he ducked down in his seat and drove away, toward Shannon Road.

Police said the victim was unable to get the driver’s license plate number, but he gave a description of the driver.

Police then located a black GMC Denali parked in the driveway of an apartment in the 900 block of Highland Avenue. Police noted in their report that the hood was still warm.

Officers questioned a man matching the description of the driver, but he denied being involved in any road-rage incident, according to the report.

Police didn’t find any weapons in the apartment or vehicle.