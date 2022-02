AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man said the money he won playing the slot machines at Hollywood Gaming in Austintown was taken.

According to a police report, the man said he had cashed in his $700 winnings at the racino last Sunday and put the money in his pocket. He said when he reached into his pocket to pull his cellphone, he dropped the money and a man behind him picked it up and left.

Police say surveillance video showed the incident.

The theft is under investigation.