YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said an 18-year-old man was shot on the front porch of a South Side home Monday.

Police were called about 3:20 p.m. to the 100 block of East Auburndale for a report of someone being shot and found the man crawling to a neighboring home.

Reports said the victim told police he was standing on the corner of the porch when someone in a passing SUV fired a gun at him and he was hit in the stomach.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Reports said police found two 9mm shell casings in the street.