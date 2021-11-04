Man said he was robbed by drug dealer on bicycle in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN ) – A man from Newton Falls said he was robbed of $100 and that a man pointed a gun at him during a drug deal in Warren.

According to a police report, the 42-year-old man attempted to buy marijuana Wednesday from a couple who rode up to the Sunoco Gas Station on Tod Avenue on bicycles.

The man said he gave 27-year-old Anthony Talbert $100 for marijuana, but Talbert told him the drugs were inside a backpack that 21-year-old Anastasia Strock had inside the store.

Police said Strock was inside the store stealing items and putting them in her backpack, according to the report, and when she came out, Talbert and the man agreed to meet behind a nearby business to exchange the drugs. However, the couple took off on their bicycles and did not go to the agreed-upon location.

The man said he chased the couple on their bikes, but that Talbert pulled a gun out of his waistband and threatened the man.

Police were able to catch up with Talbert and Strock on the Summit Street Bridge where they were arrested.

Police say they seized suspected illegal narcotics from the couple as well as bologna, a pickle and cheese, which are items Strock said she took from Sunoco, the report stated.

Talbert was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, petty theft and having drug abuse instruments.

Strock was booked on charges of petty theft and having drug paraphernalia.