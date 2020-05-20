Breaking News
Man said he was forced into a car, beaten, robbed of $1,000 in Youngstown

Local News

He said two men in a car called him over, dragged him inside the car and demanded money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man told police Tuesday he was forced into a car, beaten with a pistol and robbed of $1,000.

According to a report, police were called about 5 p.m. to the 1600 block of Mayfield Avenue where the victim stated two men in a car called him over, dragged him inside the car and demanded money.

The victim told police he gave them his wallet, which had $1,000 inside. The men then beat him with a pistol after they could not get a gold chain off his neck, reports said.

The victim was pushed out of the car and the men drove away. The victim was bleeding but declined medical attention.

