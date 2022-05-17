WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a man told officers that he was “running for his life” after being shot at inside his car.

According to a police report, officers were called at about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of Dunstan Dr. NW where they found an abandoned car in the middle of the street with bullet holes in it.

Witnesses said that a man was running and pounding on a door in the area of Arthur Street.

Officers caught up to the 22-year-old victim who told them that he had left a bar in Niles and was going to a friend’s house in the Jamestown Apartments when he noticed a dark Chevy Cruze following him.

He said as he crossed the intersection of Dunstan Dr. NW and Red Fox Run, the car following him opened fire on the car he was driving.

Police noted several bullet holes in the rear window and throughout the vehicle.

The victim said he ran from the car to Arthur Street, where officers met up with him.

Police recovered five .40 caliber shell casings and one projectile.

A report was taken, and the victim’s car was towed.