Man robs Youngstown gas station at gunpoint

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports say a masked man late Monday got away with $154 from a West Side gas station after sticking a gun in the clerk’s face.
Officers were called about 11:25 p.m. to the Speedway at 1 N. Meridian Road where the clerk said a man in dark clothing wearing a mask and carrying a gun robbed him.
The clerk said he tried to trigger a silent alarm, but the robber stuck the gun in his face and said, “Don’t do anything stupid.”
The robber got the money and tried to run out a side door, but the door was locked so he ran out another door, reports said.
A man who was pulling up to the station told police he saw a man running out who stuck a gun in his pocket.
Police searched the area but could find no signs of a suspect.