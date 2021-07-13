Man robs Youngstown gas station at gunpoint

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports say a masked man late Monday got away with $154 from a West Side gas station after sticking a gun in the clerk’s face.

Officers were called about 11:25 p.m. to the Speedway at 1 N. Meridian Road where the clerk said a man in dark clothing wearing a mask and carrying a gun robbed him.

The clerk said he tried to trigger a silent alarm, but the robber stuck the gun in his face and said, “Don’t do anything stupid.”

The robber got the money and tried to run out a side door, but the door was locked so he ran out another door, reports said.

A man who was pulling up to the station told police he saw a man running out who stuck a gun in his pocket.

Police searched the area but could find no signs of a suspect.