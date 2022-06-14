YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Side man is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest after reports said he threw a TV at officers and punched and kicked them after he was revived from an overdose.

Stephan Borbei, 30, is expected to be booked into the Mahoning County jail after he is released from St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he was taken after he was arrested just after 6 a.m. Monday at his home in the 1500 block of Shehy Street.

Reports said police were called to assist paramedics who were treating Borbei for a drug overdose, and they gave him the anti-opiate antidote naloxone after they arrived. Borbei was lying down when officers got there.

As he began to become more fully awake, reports said he became violent and police tried to reassure him he was only being treated for the overdose and was not in troubke.

Borbei got up and began struggling with officers, reports said. At one point, he was stunned but that was only effective for a moment, reports said. He pushed, punched, kicked and tried to bite police who tried to contain him, according to the report.

At one point, Borbei fell through a window and when an officer grabbed him to haul him back inside, he attacked the officer. Borbei was stunned again but it had no effect, reports said. He threw a large screen television at an officer, hitting him in the arm and chest, reports said.

Several other officers were called and it took four people to get Borbei handcuffed, reports said.

In 2017, Borbei pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle while the under the influence of alcohol or drugs after leading Youngstown police in April 2017 on a chase that at times reached speeds of up to 80 miles per hour on the West Side.

He originally pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation only to have violated probation three times, according to court records.

In the first violation, he was ordered held at Community Corrections Association. In the second violation, his supervision time increased by a year. The third time he was sentenced to three years in prison Feb. 19, 2020, with credit for 424 days he had served in jail during his case.

He was also given three years parole as part of that sentence.