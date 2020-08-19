Man returns to Brookfield police station after OVI arrest, gets charged with OVI again

This photo is from an unrelated arrest in 2017.

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested twice in one night on DUI charges after Brookfield police say he returned to the police station to pick up food he left in his impounded vehicle.

Charles Evans, 55, was first stopped by police on Joy Road after they received reports of a slow-moving vehicle near State Routes 82 and 7 around 9 p.m. August 13.

Police reported Evans was slurring his words and stumbling when he got out of the truck.

According to a police report, Evans admitted to smoking marijuana and taking a muscle relaxer earlier that day.

Police arrested Evans on a DUI charge, also discovering he did not have a valid driver’s license, according to the report.

They took him home and released him on the charges, and his vehicle was towed from the area.

A couple of hours later, police said Evans drove back to the police station, where he was arrested again.

Evans told police he returned to get food he left in his impounded truck. He said no one told him that he could not drive, according to the report.

An officer responded that Evans knew he could not drive as he had just been charged with OVI earlier that evening and his license was not valid.

Police again charged him with OVI, noting that he still appeared to be under the influence of drugs. The report stated the car he drove to the police station was also impounded.

Evans has been charged with DUI at least three times in the past, according to jail records.

