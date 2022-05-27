WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A homeowner returned from vacation on Monday to find bullet holes and bullets in his home.

The house, which is located on the 600 block of Woodbine Avenue SE in Warren, had two bullet holes in the front windows, according to a report. The resident only noticed them on Wednesday, since the bullets did not go through to the living room.

The resident was able to remove one of the bullets, which was turned in as evidence.

The homeowner had been on vacation for three weeks.

The Warren City Police Department is investigating.