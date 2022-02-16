YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man with seven firearms convictions who had a maximum 10-year sentence on a federal gun charge vacated by an appeals court was sentenced today to a little over five years in prison.

The sentence of 63 months in federal prison on a charge of being a felon in firearm was given today in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to Edward Lightning, 38, by U.S. Judge John R. Adams.

Judge Adams originally gave Lightning a maximum 10-year sentence on the same charge in October 2019. Lightning appealed, saying the sentence was excessive because it was well over federal sentencing guidelines for a similar crime. The U.S. Sixth District Court of Appeals agreed with him in a 2-1 opinion issued in December 2020 vacating his sentence.

Judge Adams, when he handed down the original sentence, said a sentence over the guidelines was warranted because of Lightning’s history of gun crimes dating back to 2001.

The maximum guideline range for Lightning’s case was 77 months in prison.

Lightning was arrested Sept. 21, 2018, by Youngstown police after a foot and car chase on the East Side after police tried to pull him over for a traffic violation. He was caught on South Garland Avenue.

Reports said police found a 9mm handgun, which was reported stolen from Columbiana County, and seven bags of crack cocaine. Lightning received a sentence from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for that arrest.

When Lightning was arrested on a federal warrant on Dec. 11, 2018, authorities found 17 counterfeit $100 bills and a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun, reports said. The charge Lightning was sentenced on by Judge Adams stemmed from that arrest.

Lightning was given credit for time served at his resentencing hearing.