Man rescued from house fire in Mercer County

Firefighters say the man's smoke detector helped alert him about the emergency

South Pymatuning house fire.

Courtesy of South Pymatuning Volunteer Fire Department

SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – First responders helped rescue a man from an overnight house fire in South Pymatuning Township.

The South Pymatuning Township Volunteer Fire Department was called to Wynnwood Drive for a fire alarm drop, which turned out to be an active house fire.

According to fire officials, Lieutenant Gerald Hinkle and Officer Covert were able to help the homeowner to safety before their trucks arrived. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Eight departments were called to the scene. A local animal care agency watched over the man’s dogs until he was released from the hospital.

Firefighters say the man’s smoke detector helped alert him about the emergency. They say this serves as a reminder to check smoke detectors regularly.

