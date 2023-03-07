BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man reported that a bag containing $27,000 in cash was stolen from his vehicle while he was working out at a local gym.

The victim reported the theft just after 8 p.m. Monday.

He told police that he had been working out at a gym in the 7400 block of Market St. at the time of the theft. He said he had parked his car in the lot and had just started his workout when the manager of the gym made an announcement that a white Ford Mustang’s car alarm had been going off.

The man said he went to check on his vehicle and found that the passenger side window was broken and that a black and gray Coach backpack containing $27,000 in cash was missing from the vehicle.

When asked if anyone knew he had a large sum of money in the vehicle, the victim said no, according to a police report.

A suspect was not identified at the time the report had been filed.