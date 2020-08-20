Man reports someone shot him while he was walking in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center after he told police he was shot Wednesday on a South Side Youngstown sidewalk.

Police were called to the hospital about 10:10 p.m., where the 27-year-old victim told police he was walking on Hillman Street and West Boston Avenue when someone fired several shots at him.

A friend took him to the hospital, reports said.

Reports said the man had four gunshot wounds from his legs to his stomach.

